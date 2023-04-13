Income inequality is rising globally, and the gap between the rich and poor continues to widen, with technology driving a wedge between the haves and have-nots.

Recent reports suggest that the technology industry significantly contributes to income inequality.

While technology has created new job opportunities, it has also eliminated many traditional jobs, such as those in manufacturing and retail.

The loss of these jobs has disproportionately impacted low-skilled workers, who are often unable to find new jobs that pay as well as their previous ones.

In addition to technology, there are other factors contributing to income inequality.

