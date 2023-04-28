Despite a number of military interventions, which interrupted Turkish political life in 1960, 1971, 1980, 1997 and 2007, Türkiye has been able to hold largely democratic elections since the country’s transition to a multi-party system in 1950.

From the formation of the Turkish Republic in 1923 to 1950, Türkiye was led by one party that was co-founded by the country's founding father Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, who passed away in 1938.

The elections in this period were largely ceremonial because only unchallenged CHP candidates had a chance to win seats in Turkish parliament.

But that changed with the 1950 election, in which a number of parties could run their candidates in a democratic poll and the Democrat Party, a conservative political leadership, came to power with a big majority.

Since then conservative parties have dominated Turkish politics while the CHP, a leftist party, could not get most votes (except in a few cases), remaining the main opposition in parliament.

In May, the country will face another crucial election cycle in its history.

Here is how Türkiye’s elections have evolved in last hundred years:

Ottoman legacy

Türkiye’s election history has its roots in the Ottoman Empire, the predecessor state to the Turkish republic, which controlled much of the Middle East and significant territories across the Balkans in the 19th century. The empire was in a declining state in the late 19th century, when Ottoman statesmen thought that reforming the multi-ethnic and multi-religious empire’s political structure was the only way to prevent its disintegration.

In 1876, as a result of the Ottoman reform program, the empire turned into a constitutional monarchy with a parliament and of course elections. The first polls were held respectively in 1876 and 1877, when the parliament passed an election law, which had been in effect until 1943 even during the Republic period.

But this parliament could not function much for various reasons and Ottoman Sultan Abdulhamid II suspended it until 1908, when the second Constitutional Era began after the Committee of the Union and Progress (CUP), the political wing of Young Turks, and its military allies came to power.