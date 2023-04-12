April 10, 2023, marked the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, which ended the violent conflict in Northern Ireland known as the Troubles.

So what exactly were the Troubles that lasted almost three decades and killed more than 3500 people?

Catholic-Protestant divide

The roots of the Troubles date back to 1921, when the Republic of Ireland became independent from the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland was founded. Protestant loyalists wanted the territory to remain under British rule, while Catholic nationalists wanted to unite with the newly-established Republic of Ireland.

Life in Northern Ireland was strictly divided between Catholics and Protestants. Catholics in Northern Ireland began to feel increasingly discriminated against because of a lack of political representation, poverty, unemployment and house evictions.

There were also attacks by the militant Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF) on Catholic properties. This resulted in civil rights marches and demonstrations, which began in 1968 and continued in the coming decades.