Humza Yousaf of Pakistani descent, who is most likely to be named Scotland’s new First Minister, will create history when he becomes the first Muslim and the first man of colour to lead the semi-autonomous government of the Scottish National Party (SNP).

He will also be the first Muslim to lead a country in Western Europe.

The 37-year-old won the SNP leadership race on Monday and replace Nicola Sturgeon as Scotland’s top leader.

“I will be a First Minister for all of Scotland. I will work every minute of every day to earn and to re-earn your respect and your trust,” Yousaf said in his acceptance speech.

Yousuf could be sworn in on Wednesday if he wins a vote in the nation’s Parliament on Tuesday, less than six months after Rishi Sunak, of Indian heritage, became the United Kingdom’s prime minister.

“From the Punjab to our parliament, this is a journey for our generations,” Yousaf said in his triumphal address to party members and the followers in the Scottish capital Edinburgh, referring to his South Asian roots.

Yousaf has been a progressive member of his party and actively involved in national politics, which sometimes has led his views to be challenged within the party.

Yousaf has not been far from politics because his family is close to Scottish domestic and international developments.

After earning a degree from the University of Glasgow for politics, Yousaf worked as a researcher for the SNP and was later elected as a member of the Scottish Parliament in 2011.

He first became a party member and gradually climbed the political steps to serve as transport, justice and health secretary under Sturgeon’s leadership.

He was criticised by opponents over his handling of the Covid pandemic that killed over 16,400 people in Scotland since March 2020.