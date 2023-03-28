Politicising anti-Muslim hate

The Denmark incident is the latest in a growing trend in Europe where far-right groups use freedom of expression as an excuse to carry out hateful acts under the protection of the state.

Over the past couple of months, Türkiye has come under increasing attack by the European far-right since Ankara raised concerns over countries such as Sweden providing safe havens to members and sympathisers of terror groups.

Earlier in January, a far-right Danish-Swedish politician burned copies of the Quran on at least two occasions, first outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm and then in front of a mosque in Denmark, drawing strong condemnations from Muslims around the world.

The frequency of the events forced Türkiye to issue a strongly-worded statement, showing its concerns about “the dangerous dimensions of religious intolerance and hatred in Europe”.

“Europe tolerating such heinous acts that offend the sensitivities of millions of people threaten the practice of peaceful coexistence while at the same time provoking racist, xenophobic and anti-Islamic attacks that are an everyday occurrence in Europe,” Ankara said.

It criticised governments “that remain unresponsive” in the face of such actions that “marginalise Muslims who are an integral part of European society” and urged such countries to do better by not showing support as, therefore, “the universal values they claim to defend are trampled underfoot”.

The Turkish National Defence Ministry also condemned “the vile, barbaric, and disgusting attack” in Denmark targeting the Quran and the Turkish flag.

The ministry said Danish authorities should take immediate action against the perpetrators and prevent further provocations that threaten social harmony and peaceful coexistence.

The “wrongful attitude” of Denmark, which is also a NATO ally, is against both the spirit of alliance and universal values, it said, adding that Denmark should immediately find those responsible for committing this hate crime.

