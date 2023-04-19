The mouthwatering fragrance of the ‘pide’ – the traditional Turkish flatbread – wafts in the air as people form a serpentine queue leading up to Istanbul’s iconic Sultanahmet restaurants.

Ahead of muezzin’s call to prayer – the maghrib azaan – the square is teeming with the faithful and tourists, looking up at the grand facade and minarets of the imposing Sultanahmet Mosque and soaking in the atmosphere of the place.

The long line of customers waiting impatiently for their food offers a clue as to why the Turkish language conjured the phrase “Ramazan Coşkusu” (Ramadan enthusiasm).