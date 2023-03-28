Jallab

A sweet syrup made of rose water, dates and grape molasses that is often served with ice, pine nuts and raisins.

Jallab is known in Palestine, Syria, Lebanon and Jordan.

Rooh Afza

In India and neighbouring countries, Rooh Afza is known as a sweet, pink

concentrated syrup made of fruits, roses and herbs served with cold water or milk.

Carob juice, or kharob

Crushed carob pods are boiled with water to caramelise the sugar they contain and are then filtered to make the popular cold beverage.

The drink is made in Lebanon, Palestine and Egypt.