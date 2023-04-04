Dobby scurries frantically around a tiny dorm room at Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University, snorting and dousing the air with a pungent smell. For the past ten minutes, Sujitta Thanomsingha, a twenty-two-year-old communication student, has been trying to get her hands on her pet ferret.

As Sujitta darts across her tiny dorm room, she spots Dobby’s pink nose peeking from under the bed, and this time, she is determined to catch him. Finally, and after much resistance, he gives in to Sujitta’s grasp and allows her to secure a collar around his furry yellow neck.

“Dobby has a lot of energy,” Sujitta giggles. “I should take him for a walk in the park.”

She lowers Dobby into a tote bag and proceeds to leave the building. The other students inside the elevator seem wholly unperturbed by the sight of her casually carrying a live ferret. According to Sujitta, this is because exotic pets are not uncommon in her dorm.

“I have a friend who has a snake, and another friend who has a spider,” she explains, crediting TikTok videos and social media for the rise in popularity of exotic animals among her demographic.

Sujitta bought Dobby on Facebook just a few months ago. “Actually, I wanted another color,” she laments, “but at that time they didn’t have it”.