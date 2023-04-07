



The fateful decision

Hearing the announcement, Sabri Celebioglu, Dumlupinar’s commander, climbs onto the deck from his cabin to personally oversee the situation. Celebioglu thought taking the right turn would mean crashing into the shore, so he decided to move to the far left of Naboland near the western shores of the strait in a bid to avoid a collision with the Swedish vessel, says Ozmen.

But the submarine was racing against time in the extremely narrow strait. Although it completed its turn towards the left, it could not escape the incoming Swedish cargo ship. Soon after, a head-on collision occurred.

Many military experts believe that at this moment, it would have been a better choice to turn the ship completely to the right even though it could possibly be stranded on land, instead of turning the ship to the left, says Ozmen.

Eight sailors standing on deck fell into the sea due to the sheer force of the collision. Two were instantly killed by the Naboland propellers and another drowned in chaotic circumstances, while five sailors struggling with the Canakkale Strait’s strongest currents were saved by the Swedish ship’s rescue boats and lifesavers. They were later transferred to a local hospital by a Turkish customs ship.

The situation below the deck was as bad as the events unfolding on the surface as the heavily damaged Dumlupinar was quickly descending towards the seabed. The crash left the Turkish submarine without electricity, severing most communication as water entered from the bow.

According to the Turkish defence ministry, some survivors of the disaster and experts, including Ozmen, 81 sailors lost their lives. Of the 81 deaths, three happened on the deck during the crash, while 78 died stuck inside the sunken submarine. As a result, 86 sailors were believed to be aboard Dumlupinar prior to the crash, according to both experts and authorities.

While the 78 sailors stuck in the submarine rushed to reach the stern to secure their lives in the torpedo room, many of them did not make it under the increasing pressure of rising waters.

Only 22 sailors were able to reach and lock themselves in the stern torpedo section as Dumlupinar completely sank on the Canakkale Strait’s deepest and darkest bed after an explosion in the ship’s central compartment.

Some accounts suggest that besides those 22 sailors, several also temporarily survived in other parts of the submarine. Ulvi Erhazar, a non-commissioned officer, was one of those surviving sailors who attempted to reach the surface by swimming from the sunken submarine, but he did not make it.

Selami Ozben, a petty officer, had sent an emergency communications buoy to the surface to let the Turkish authorities know that there were survivors inside the sunken ship. But amid the dark night, the buoy was invisible to any nearby vessel.



