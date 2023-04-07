‘The Merry Boys’

“Piracy arose as a result of the rivalry that generated the privileged situation of Spain compared to other European powers that were lagging behind in territorial and maritime expansion. First, it was the French, then the Dutch and the English who dabbled in piracy and privateering,” said Elizet Payne, a historian at the University of Costa Rica and expert in the archives of the Indies.

The first English pirate to cross the Magellan Strait was Francis Drake in 1578, at the end of August. At that moment, he renamed his ship Golden Hind (formerly, Pelican). Once in the Pacific, he sacked the ports of Chile’s Valparaiso and Peru’s El Callao, attacking ships and kidnapping sailors.

Here we find fascinating but disturbing documents related to the arrival of Francis Drake to Central America in 1579, including Conchagua island (now Conchaguita).

On the top of a mountain on this island, and thanks to some local characters, we discovered the walls of an old church – one of the first to be built in the Pacific Ocean, now covered by trees and roots. A little more than 100 years after Drake's landing, this church witnessed a little-known fact in the history of piracy and privateering in America which is undoubtedly the pinnacle of the dramatic arc of the film.

The story is that in 1684, two English pirate captains arrived in the Gulf of Fonseca: Thomas Eaton and Edward Davis. The story of Davis and his ship, the Batchelor's Delights, is very different from that of other pirate ships and crews since most of them were graduates of the prestigious universities of Oxford and Cambridge, who set sail for fear of the new King of England, James II.

These recent graduates hired Captain John Cook to be the captain of their expedition, which he accepted and would be until his death in July 1684, when the expedition was in the Gulf of Nicoya in Costa Rica. The Merry Boys, as Cook called the new graduates, unanimously elected Edward Davis as captain of the Batchelor's Delight.

Captain Davis and Eaton arrived in the Gulf of Fonseca in El Salvador and landed on Conchaguita island which, in 1684, was inhabited by Lenca Indians, as was the island of Meanguera.

“What we can know today is that these islands were actually inhabited, they were entrusted to an “encomendero” (Spanish), they are indigenous peoples who speak Poton (Lencas) and that by the 1680s when Dampier and the other pirate captains arrived they still spoke Poton,” said Alfredo Ramirez, a graduate of Indiana University and head of the history department at the University of El Salvador.