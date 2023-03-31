Israel’s longest-serving Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, is a political veteran, an old warhorse who has fought and won many a battle individually and on behalf of his Likud Party.

But the massive backlash – mostly by commoners – against his controversial proposal to overhaul the country’s judiciary has taken the sheen of his achievements and left him much weaker politically.

Netanyahu’s plan aims to empower the government to have the power to appoint judges of the Supreme Court, the country’s top court, whose past decisions have made both the hardliner prime minister and his far-right allies angry. The changes would have severely curtailed the court’s power to act against elected leaders, especially the prime minister. The plan also aims to diminish the power of the government’s legal councillors.

Even some members of his cabinet, including the defence minister, opposed Netanyahu’s plan as hundreds of thousands of Israelis staged mass protests for weeks. Even US President Joe Biden, an all-weather ally of Tel Aviv, uncharacteristically criticised the embattled prime minister.

Netanyahu eventually appeared to back off, delaying the judicial reform vote in the Knesset as both Israeli pundits and politicians – including President Isaac Herzog – pointed out that for the first time ever, the Jewish state might reach “the brink of a civil war” if the government tried to bulldoze public opinion.

“When there is a possibility to prevent a civil war through negotiations, I will give a timeout for negotiations,” Netanyahu said, as he lived to fight another day.