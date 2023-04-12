French President Emmanuel Macron’s recent visit to Beijing has sent ripples across the US-led Western alliance as he made some bold assertions regarding Paris' stance on Taiwan as well as its efforts to establish the EU as the third great power.

Marking Macron's first trip to China since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2019, the visit has led many European and American leaders to wonder whether France is on their side or pursuing a conflicting foreign policy agenda.

Although the head of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen was part of the Xi-Macron meeting, some of the French president's comments were in total contrast with the EU's position on some of the compelling geopolitical issues of our time. For instance, Macron advocated for the EU’s strategic autonomy in the Taiwan case and for enhancing economic ties with China as well as engaging with Putin with the sole aim of ending the Ukraine war.

The strategy of de-risking instead of decoupling

Macron also advocated for an isolationist approach – to keep Europe away from offshore conflicts and instead focus on building a "strategic autonomy". He also highlighted the need for reducing Europe's dependence on the “extraterritoriality of the US dollar”.

For many European and American foreign policy analysts, Macron was echoing China's talking points.

Gideon Rachman, the chief foreign affairs commentator at Financial Times, criticised Macron for wanting Europe to stay away from the Ukraine conflict and expecting the US to do all the fighting for the rest of the world.