Calming presence

At this crucial moment of the Prophet’s life, his wife Khadijah bint Khuwaylid, a woman with uncharacteristic sensibility, played a critical role in calming and assuring him that he had not lost his mental faculty.

After he reached home, he asked Khadijah to wrap him in a garment and asked her what she thought about his experience. Her response to the Prophet, who always wanted to remind his companions that he was a servant of God like them and the messenger, reinstated his confidence in his enormous task.

“You have not wronged anyone in your entire life. You do good and avoid any wrongdoing. You always respect people’s rights. If you experienced this extraordinary event, it has to do with the Almighty Creator. As a result, don’t worry about yourself, she told the Prophet,” says Yildirim.

“She reassured him and gave him the support necessary at that moment to embrace the role God was summoning him to. This began the Prophet’s journey for the next two decades, and Islam’s story as the final revelation from God to mankind,” says Azami.

The Qadr Night also ended the Prophet’s seclusion period in the Cave of Hira, where he stopped going after the first revelations.

“This could be understood as concluding a pre-Islamic phase of the Prophet’s life in which he was searching for the truth. The Cave played no role in his subsequent Prophetic ministry,” says Azami.

Khadijah also took her husband to her cousin Waraqah bin Nawfal, a hanif who practised monotheism in the Peninsula of Arabia. Like Khadijah, Warakah also confirmed that Mohammed’s experience shows that he should be a prophet and will be victorious on this challenging mission, according to Yildirim.

“There has come to him the greatest Law that came to Moses; surely he is the prophet of this people,” Warakah told the Prophet, according to Islamic tradition.