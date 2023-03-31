The Israeli government's attempt to clip the powers of Supreme Court has heightened tensions with its most important ally — the United States.

The diplomatic rift widened in the past week after US President Joe Biden publically criticised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the proposed legislative changes, which critics say will limit top court's ability to hold Israeli government accountable for corruption and other transgressions.

“[Israel’s coalition government] cannot continue down this road. I’ve sort of made that clear,” Biden said, noting that Netanyahu will not be invited to the White House “in the near term.”

Feeling the heat from domestic street protests and under pressure from foreign allies, Netanyahu on March 27 postponed the overhaul but didn't explicitly say anything about abandoning his plan.

Netanyahu indirectly accused Biden of interfering in Israel’s internal affairs and said his coalition government, which is made up of far-right lawmakers, will not take decisions “based on pressures from abroad, including from the best of friends.”

Critics say the judicial change will make it difficult for Israeli politicians to be tried on charges of corruption, bribery and breach of trust.

Recently, Israel’s attorney general wrote a letter, saying Netanyahu is violating the law on conflict of interest because he himself is on trial on charges of corruption.

The issue has created a kind of diplomatic mess between the US and Israel that the two allies haven't seen in decades.