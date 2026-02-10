MIDDLE EAST

Middle East

President Trump opposes Israeli annexation of occupied West Bank — White House
White House comments come amid global concern after Israel announced fresh measures extending its control over occupied Palestinian territory, easing land acquisition for new settlements widely regarded as illegal under international law.
Türkiye's Fidan dismisses air strikes as path to regime change in Iran
Remarks come as Iran and the US continue negotiations in Oman, with Ankara maintaining contact with both sides to prevent a regional war.
After 9/11, Ghislaine Maxwell mailed 42 people, imagining eradication of all 'The Arabs' by 2032
Ghislaine Maxwell, disgraced British socialite and accomplice of convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, emailed dozens of contacts, wishing eradication of Arabs worldwide, according to newly unveiled files published by US.
Israeli breach of Lebanon ceasefire kills child and three others
Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon kill four, including a three-year-old, in separate attacks, hitting the village of Yanouh, amid mounting concerns over ceasefire violations.
UK and Germany slam Israeli plan to expand occupied West Bank control
Germany calls Tel Aviv an "occupying power" in the West Bank, yet has pumped millions in arms to Israel since October 2023, all while refusing to officially recognise Palestine as a sovereign state.
US warns its ships to steer clear of Iranian waters in Gulf
Maritime Administration issues six-month advisory citing illegal boarding risks, recommending staying near Oman in Hormuz Strait.
