President Trump opposes Israeli annexation of occupied West Bank — White House
White House comments come amid global concern after Israel announced fresh measures extending its control over occupied Palestinian territory, easing land acquisition for new settlements widely regarded as illegal under international law.
Epstein funded anti-Palestine groups, including one aiding Zionist settlements, US documents reveal
Convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein funded Friends of Israel Defense Forces and settlement-building organsation Jewish National Fund, FBI documents published by US Justice Department show.
After 9/11, Ghislaine Maxwell mailed 42 people, imagining eradication of all 'The Arabs' by 2032
Ghislaine Maxwell, disgraced British socialite and accomplice of convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, emailed dozens of contacts, wishing eradication of Arabs worldwide, according to newly unveiled files published by US.