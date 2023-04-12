Syria and Tunisia will reopen their respective embassies, the two countries have said, almost a decade after Tunis severed ties to protest at a deadly crackdown on protesters opposed to Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad.

On Wednesday, Syrian regime said in a statement it had accepted the appointment of a Tunisian ambassador in Damascus and would reopen its own embassy in Tunis with a new envoy there as well.

The announcement further chipped away at Syria's isolation in the Arab world arising from its decade-long civil war, which killed hundreds of thousands of people and displaced millions.

Tunisia reopened a limited diplomatic mission in Damascus in 2017, in part to help track more than 3,000 Tunisian fighters in Syria.

Two months ago Tunisia sent planes of aid to help Syria cope with the aftermath of two devastating earthquakes that were centred in southern Türkiye and President Kais Saied said he intended to rebuild relations with Damascus.

Since Saied seized almost all powers in July 2021 in what his political opponents have described as a coup, Tunisia has sent signals of openness to repair relations with Syria.

