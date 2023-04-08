Dozens of schoolgirls have been poisoned in several schools across Iran, local media reported, in continuation of the mysterious phenomenon that has shaken the country for months.

In the northwestern town of Orumiyeh, capital of West Azerbaijan province, "a number of schoolgirls were taken to hospital on Saturday after feeling sick", ILNA news agency reported without further elaboration.

At least "60 students were poisoned in a girls' school in the town of Haftkel" in the oil-rich southwestern province of Khuzestan, state television's IRIB news agency cited a local official as saying.

A number of schoolgirls were poisoned in "five schools in Ardabil in the northwest", where the victims showed symptoms of "anxiety, shortness of breath and headaches", a provincial medical official told the news agency.

Since late November many schools, mostly for girls, have been affected by sudden poisoning incidents from gases or toxic substances.

READ MORE: Iran makes arrests over assault linked to school poisonings: media