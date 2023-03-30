Israel's government is "on a rampage" against human rights, the new head of Human Rights Watch has said and urged the United States and other allies to do more to hold it accountable for alleged abuses and persuade it to change course.

A planned overhaul of the judiciary by Israel's religious-nationalist government would be "a disaster" for human rights, HRW Executive Director Tirana Hassan said on Thursday.

She called on Washington to follow through after it issued a rare reproach over the move.

"With the current state of the Israeli government and the attacks on the judiciary in particular, we see that this is not a human rights-compliant government," Hassan said.

"This is a government that's actually on a rampage against human rights domestically against its own people in Israel..."

Hassan, a lawyer who has represented asylum seekers, said she hoped US President Joe Biden's administration would "leverage their relationship and their power to ensure that Israel sort of steps back from the brink which is where they are now when it comes to human rights".

"We expect the US ... to be holding Israel to account for abuses with the same rigour that they are prepared to hold China to account for their abuses," she added.

