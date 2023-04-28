Iran's state-run IRNA news agency said the seizure came after an “unknown ship collided with an Iranian vessel last night in the Persian Gulf, causing several Iranian crew members to go missing and get injured.” It did not identify the other ship involved in the alleged collision.

Meanwhile, on Friday, an unidentified vessel came under attack in the Gulf of Aden, south of war-torn Yemen, according to United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations.

"UKMTO have received a report of a vessel under attack," the body said, adding "shots fired at vessel". Three boats were involved in the attack with three to four people on board each, the brief statement said.

Fifth incident in two years