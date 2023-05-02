Israel bombs Gaza after Khader Adnan's death

The strikes late on Tuesday come after rocket barrages were launched following the death of a Palestinian hunger striker in Israeli custody earlier on Tuesday.

Khader Adnan, who was affiliated with Palestine's Islamic Jihad group, died in an Israeli prison after an 87-day hunger strike.

Hamas, which governs Gaza, said Israeli planes hit two locations in the main part of Gaza city.

Israel used fighter jets and drones to bomb multiple sites in northern Gaza, said TRT World's Nizar Sadawi reporting from Gaza. He said Palestinian groups also fired a fresh barrage of rockets in response to Israeli attacks.