Israel carries out deadly strikes on Gaza, kills senior commander

Israeli aircraft have conducted strikes on Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza, killing a senior commander and his wife as residents reported blasts in the Palestinian enclave.

Witnesses said an explosion hit the top floor of an apartment building in Gaza City and a house in the southern city of Rafah early morning on Tuesday.

Palestinian medics said at least one person was killed and four were wounded.

An Islamic Jihad source said senior commander Jihad Ghannam and his wife were killed in the air strikes.

The air strikes come as tension boils between Israel and Palestinians in Gaza, which is governed by Hamas.