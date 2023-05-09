Israel carries out deadly strikes on Gaza, kills senior commander
An official of the Islamic Jihad armed group says one of the group's senior commanders Jihad Ghannam and his wife were killed in the air strikes.
Israeli aircraft have conducted strikes on Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza, killing a senior commander and his wife as residents reported blasts in the Palestinian enclave.
Witnesses said an explosion hit the top floor of an apartment building in Gaza City and a house in the southern city of Rafah early morning on Tuesday.
Palestinian medics said at least one person was killed and four were wounded.
An Islamic Jihad source said senior commander Jihad Ghannam and his wife were killed in the air strikes.
The air strikes come as tension boils between Israel and Palestinians in Gaza, which is governed by Hamas.
Movement restricted
In anticipation of Palestinian rocket attacks in response to the air strikes, the Israeli military issued instructions advising residents of communities within 25 miles (40 kilometres) of Gaza to stay close to designated bomb shelters.
Last week, several salvos of rockets were fired from Gaza toward southern Israel, and the Israeli military responded with air strikes following the death of a hunger-striking senior member of the group in Israeli custody.
The air strikes are similar to ones in 2022 in which Israel bombed places housing commanders of the Islamic Jihad group, setting off a three-day blitz that saw the group losing its two top commanders and other dozens of members.