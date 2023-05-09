Israel kills armed group commanders, civilians in deadly Gaza air strikes

Israeli aircraft have conducted strikes on Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza, the Israeli military said, and the armed group said three senior commanders were killed in the attacks.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said at least nine people were killed in the strikes early morning on Tuesday. It did not elaborate. Local hospital officials put the death toll at 10.

The Israeli military said the aerial bombings were directed at the residences of three senior commanders of the Islamic Jihad armed group.

Witnesses said an explosion hit the top floor of an apartment building in Gaza and a house in the southern city of Rafah.

The Israeli army said the aerial bombings, codenamed "Operation Shield and Arrow," targeted Khalil Bahtini, the Islamic Jihad commander for northern Gaza; Tareq Izzeldeen, the group's intermediary between its Gaza and West Bank members; and Jihad Ghannam, the secretary of the Islamic Jihad's council.

It added the three were responsible for recent rocket fire toward Israel.