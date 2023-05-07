Israel releases Jordan lawmaker accused of arms smuggling

Israeli authorities have released a Jordanian lawmaker to his home country, after he allegedly tried smuggling dozens of rifles and handguns through an Israeli-controlled border crossing.

On Sunday, legislator Imad al Adwan was handed over to Jordanian security authorities who will continue investigating the case, Israel's domestic security agency said.

Al Adwan was arrested on April 22 with bags full of more than 200 guns, the Shin Bet agency said in a statement.

It said its investigation revealed that Al Adwan carried out 12 separate smuggling attempts since early 2022, using his diplomatic passport to bring in anything from electronic cigarettes to gold to birds.

The Shin Bet said that since the start of the year, he made numerous successful attempts to smuggle in arms. The smuggling was done in exchange for unspecified amounts of money, the Shin Bet said.

Jordan's Foreign Ministry, as well as a brother of Al Adwan, could not immediately be reached for comment.