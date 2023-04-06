Israel troops storm Al Aqsa Mosque for second night targeting Palestinians

Israeli troops have stormed Al Aqsa Mosque compound for a second straight night, attacking Palestinian worshippers inside, hours after raiding Islam's third-holiest site, which sparked global criticism.

The unrest was less intense than the previous night. But the situation remained combustible as Muslims marked the Ramadan holy month and Jews began the weeklong Passover holiday.

The Israeli military said seven rockets launched from the Gaza on early Thursday, all exploded in midair. No group claimed responsibility and no casualties reported.

Witnesses told Anadolu Agency that the Israeli forces late on Wednesday raided the Al Qibli Prayer Hall in the Al Aqsa Mosque complex after the tarawih prayers, a special prayer during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, fired stun grenades and beat up Palestinian worshippers.

More Palestinians had gathered in the mosque, responding to calls to pray inside overnight.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society in occupied East Jerusalem said its medical teams treated six Palestinians, two of whom were hospitalised.

Israeli police tried to evacuate worshippers, using stun grenades and firing rubber bullets, Waqf staff said. In response, worshippers threw objects at Israeli police, witnesses said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Israeli troops mercilessly beat up protesters, arrested and removed more than 350 people in a police incursion at the mosque, sparking an exchange of rockets and air strikes, with fears of further escalation.

Palestinian witness Abdel Karim Ikraiem, 74, said that Israeli police armed with batons, tear gas grenades and smoke bombs, burst into the mosque "by force" and "beat the women and men" worshipping there.

One video widely circulated on social media showed police clubbing people on the floor inside the mosque.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said it had treated 37 people, including some after their release from custody.

Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir voiced "complete backing" for police and their "swift and determined" actions.

