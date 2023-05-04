Israeli forces kill three Palestinians in occupied West Bank

Israeli forces have killed three Palestinians in the city of Nablus, northern West Bank.

“Medical teams recovered the bodies of 3 Palestinians in a house besieged by Israeli forces in the Old City of Nablus,” the official Palestinian TV reported on Thursday.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society said "its crews dealt with two serious injuries caused by live bullets during clashes that erupted between dozens of Palestinians and the Israeli army in Nablus." ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

The military said they killed men behind an attack last month on a car near a settlement in occupied West Bank that killed a British-Israeli mother and two of her daughters.

The military added it entered the heart of the flashpoint city of Nablus and in a fierce gunbattle killed three suspects, two of whom it allegedly were militants affiliated with Hamas. It identified the men as Hassan Katnani, Moaz Masri and Ibrahim Hura.

