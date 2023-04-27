Israeli soldiers kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank

The Palestinian statement said that Ahmed Yacoub Taha, 39, was "killed by occupation bullets near Salfit" on Thursday

The Israeli military said a Palestinian man, who was "holding a knife," had been "neutralised", after reporting "an attempted car-ramming attack" near the Gitai Avissar junction in the Salfit area in the north of the occupied territory.

It added that no one else was wounded in the incident.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since the 1967 Six-Day War, when it also seized east Jerusalem.