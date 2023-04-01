A Palestinian man has been killed by Israeli troops after a car rammed into a group of soldiers in occupied West Bank, the Israeli army alleged, less than 24 hours after Israeli soldiers shot dead a Palestinian man who witnesses say was trying to prevent them from harassing a woman on her way to Al Aqsa Mosque compound.

In a statement on Saturday, the Palestinian Authority identified the slain man as Mohammed Baradyah, 23, adding he was a member of the Palestinian security forces.

The Israeli army alleged the man had conducted a "ramming attack adjacent to the town of Beit Ummar", injuring three men before being shot dead.

Early on Saturday, Israeli police said they shot dead 26-year-old medical student Mohammed al Asibi, a Palestinian citizen of Israel and a resident of the Bedouin village of Hura.

Israeli police alleged Asibi had snatched a gun from an officer near the Chain Gate, an access point to the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in the Old City of occupied East Jerusalem.

But witnesses and Asibi's family disputed the Israeli account of his death and demanded to see CCTV footage.

Raam [United Arab List], the Israeli parliament's party, rejected the police account of events, noting in a Facebook post the claims from "witnesses" who said Asibi came to aid a woman who was in a scuffle with police. It called for an investigation.

Mansour Abbas, leader of the party, said the man was a medical student. Abbas questioned the police account. "All we demand is the truth," he said.

Palestinian worshippers at the entrance to the site on Saturday morning said Israeli police shot the man at least 10 times after he tried to prevent them from harassing a woman who was on her way to the holy compound, home to Al Aqsa Mosque in the heart of occupied Jerusalem's Old City — the third holiest shrine in Islam.

Noureddine, a 17-year-old who lived in the neighbourhood and declined to give his last name for fear of reprisals, said he saw Alasibi confront police who had stopped a female worshipper on her way to Al Aqsa Mosque.

"Nothing could justify that many shots," he said, pointing to chaotic footage he filmed that showed Palestinian vendors and worshippers screaming at the sound of bullets being fired in rapid succession. "They were fired at close range."

The umbrella organisation representing Israel's Palestinian citizens announced a "general strike and day of mourning" on Sunday following the "execution" of Asibi.

Israeli police said the site of the attack was not covered by surveillance cameras. Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said he backed the officers.

Deadly year for Palestinians

Since the start of the year, Israeli's occupation of Palestinian lands has claimed the lives of 88 Palestinians, including fighters and civilians, and one Palestinian with Israeli citizenship.

Fourteen Israelis, including members of the occupational forces and civilians, and one Ukrainian have been killed over the same period, according to an AFP tally based on official sources from both sides.

Israel captured the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza in the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It pulled out troops from Gaza in 2005 and has since then imposed a harsh blockade on the Palestinian enclave from land, air and sea.

Over 700,000 illegal Israeli settlers now live in the occupied West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem.

The international community, along with Palestine, considers settlement construction illegal or illegitimate and an obstacle to peace.

