Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has backtracked his decision to sack Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, according to Israeli media.

“Given the developing security situation" in Israel, Netanyahu decided to "deal with the matter of the defence minister only later on,” a close aide was quoted as saying by the Israel National News network.

Netanyahu sacked the defence minister on March 26, one day after Gallant called for halting government plans for judicial overhaul.

