The United States has said there is no evidence to suggest that Egypt is supplying Russia with lethal weapons after a leaked American document claimed Cairo secretly planned to supply rockets to Moscow.

"We've seen no indication that Egypt is providing lethal weaponry and capabilities to Russia," National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Tuesday.

"Egypt is a significant security partner and remains so."

Kirby said the Biden administration wants to obtain answers as soon as possible to identify where the breach took place.

The US is investigating the leak of highly sensitive material posted online.

The Washington Post reported that one of the documents said Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el Sisi ordered the production of 40,000 rockets for shipment to Russia, telling officials to keep it secret to "avoid problems with the West."

The Post said it obtained the document "from a trove of images of classified files posted in February and March on Discord, a chat app popular with gamers."

A senior Egyptian official called the Post's report "informational absurdity."

The official told the state-run channel Al Qahera News TV that the plan to provide rockets to Russia was false, according to several Egyptian news outlets.

