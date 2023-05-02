2 saat önce
Palestinian Khader Adnan dies in prison after 87-day hunger strike: Israel
WAED Prisoners Association in Gaza says Adnan has been executed in cold blood.
Palestinian Khader Adnan, who was affiliated with Palestine's Islamic Jihad group, has died in an Israeli prison after an 87-day hunger strike.
Israeli prison authorities announced his death early on Tuesday.
Israel said Adnan "refused to undergo medical tests and receive medical treatment" and "was found unconscious in his cell" early morning.
"Khader Adnan has been executed in cold blood," WAED Prisoners Association in Gaza told Reuters in response.
This a developing story and will be updated
