Qatar and Bahrain will resume their diplomatic ties, both sides said, after their officials met in Riyadh, where Iran and Syrian delegations held talks with Saudi officials in separate meetings to repair and resume diplomatic relations.

The Bahraini-Qatari Follow-up Committee held its second meeting at the headquarters of the GCC General Secretariat in the Saudi capital, where the decision was made, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said in its statement on Wednesday.

The Bahraini delegation was headed by the Undersecretary for Political Affairs, Dr Shaikh Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Khalifa and the Qatari delegation was headed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Secretary General, Dr Ahmed Hassan Al Hammadi, Bahrain News Agency said.

"The two sides confirmed that this decision stems from the mutual desire to develop bilateral relations and enhance GCC integration and unity in accordance with the objectives of the GCC Statute, and respect for the principles of equality between states, national sovereignty and independence, territorial integrity, and good neighbourliness."

