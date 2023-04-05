Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has strongly condemned Israeli police raids at Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem.

Speaking to reporters in Brussels following a NATO foreign ministers meeting on Wednesday, Cavusoglu said that Israel had "violated" the sanctity of the compound during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and "took a step that would disrupt its historical status."

"We had warned them to prevent such provocations, especially during Ramadan," during Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen's visit to Türkiye following the February 6 earthquakes and his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Cavusoglu added.

"Israel should end such attacks immediately," he added.

Noting that a "dialogue" process with Israel has restarted, Cavusoglu said: "But our engagement with Israel certainly cannot come at the expense of the Palestinian cause."

"In that regard, we never compromise our principles or our beliefs," he added.

Israeli police said they detained 350 Palestinians from the Al Aqsa Mosque complex, with witnesses saying they used excessive force, including tear gas.

READ MORE: Air strikes hit Gaza after Israeli police raid Al Aqsa mosque