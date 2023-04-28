Saudi Arabia, Iran to reopen embassies 'within days'

The visit would be the first by an Iranian president to Syrian leader Bashar al Assad since the civil war broke out in Syria in 2011.

The planned visit comes in the context of "multidimensional" cooperation between Tehran and Damascus, he added, according to an official Arabic translation, calling ties between the two countries "excellent".

Iran is a major ally of Assad and has given him financial and military support during Syria's 12-year-old conflict.

With military help and economic support from both Iran and c, Assad was able to turn the tide of the conflict and regain control of most of his country.