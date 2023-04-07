A Saudi Arabian-led military coalition has lifted eight-year-old restrictions on imports headed for Yemen's southern ports, the internationally recognised authorities said, in a sign that peace talks are progressing with the Houthi group in the north.

The Saudi-backed government based in the south said in a statement late on Thursday that commercial ships would be allowed to dock directly in southern ports, including Aden, and all goods would be cleared, with some exceptions.

Abu Bakr Adeed, deputy head of Yemen's Chambers of Commerce, said ships would not have to stop at the Saudi Red Sea port of Jeddah for security checks for the first time since the Saudi-led coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015.

The Saudi government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This follows the easing of restrictions in February on commercial goods entering the Houthi-held western port of Hudaida, the country's main seaport, as Yemen's warring sides work to reinstate an expired UN-brokered truce deal.

The moves to increase the flow of goods to ports across the country appear to indicate progress in direct talks between Saudi Arabia and the Iran-aligned Houthi movement, which run in parallel with United Nations peace efforts.

