Rockets have been fired from Syria after Israel began calling up police and army reservists following attacks that killed three people, including an Italian tourist, and earlier rocket fire from Lebanon and besieged Gaza.

Also on Saturday, Israeli troops shot and killed a 20-year-old Palestinian man in occupied West Bank, Palestine's Health Ministry said.

Ahed Salim, 20, was hit in the chest and belly by live fire in Azzun near Qalqilyah, the ministry said in a brief statement, without giving further details.

Despite appeals for restraint, violence has surged since Israeli police stormed twice the Al Aqsa Mosque — Islam's third-holiest site — on Wednesday, savagely beating worshippers and detaining hundreds.

Israeli actions sparked rocket fire from besieged Gaza and southern Lebanon followed by Israeli bombarded on both Gaza and Lebanon.

Late on Saturday three rockets were fired from Syria, the Israeli army said.

"One of the rockets crossed into Israeli territory and landed in open areas in the southern Golan Heights" which are occupied by Israel, the army said.

Fragments of another destroyed missile fell into Jordanian territory near the Syrian border, Jordan's military reported.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the rocket launches, which caused no damage or casualties.

In Syria, an adviser to regime leader Bashar al Assad described the rocket strikes as "part of the previous, present and continuing response to the brutal enemy."



The Israeli violence and rocket fire comes as the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, Jewish Passover, and Christian Easter coincide.

