Two Israeli women have been reported killed and another seriously wounded in a shooting attack on a vehicle in the occupied West Bank, the Israeli army and medics said.

The Magen David Adom emergency service confirmed the "death of two women in their 20s", adding that it also provided medical treatment to a 40-year-old woman, who is "in a serious condition".

The Israeli military said it was searching for the attacker, who had fled the area following the attack on Friday.

No one has immediately claimed responsibility for the shooting.

Medics said they dragged the unconscious women out of their destroyed car and declared two dead at the scene, where a Palestinian car also appeared to be smashed on the side of the highway.

The latest fatalities bring to 90 the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces. Some 15 Israelis and one Ukrainian have also been killed during the same period.

The attack came hours after the Israeli army launched air strikes in Gaza and Lebanon early on Friday in response to reported rocket fires.

Days before, Israeli forces had also stormed the Al Qibli Prayer Hall in the Al Aqsa Mosque complex - Islam's third-holiest site - in occupied East Jerusalem and forcibly removed Palestinian worshippers praying during the holy month of Ramadan.

