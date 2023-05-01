US House speaker Kevin McCarthy in Knesset amid fraught US-Israel ties

'Unbreakable bond'

The Californian said the US “cherishes its unbreakable bond" with Israel, pledged continued funding for security assistance, and said the countries must “remain resolute in our commitment that Iran will never acquire a nuclear weapon.”

In Washington, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby sidestepped questions about McCarthy’s suggestion that he could invite Netanyahu to speak to Congress separate of a White House visit. Kirby said that he expected Netanyahu would visit the White House at some point but said no visit was planned at the moment.