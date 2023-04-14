A major exchange of prisoners from Yemen's brutal civil war has began with the first plane departing rebel-held Sanaa for government-controlled Aden, the International Committee of the Red Cross said.

"The first flight from Sanaa has left," ICRC media adviser Jessica Moussan told AFP news agency on Friday, signalling the start of a three-day operation that will see nearly 900 prisonersr eleased.

More than 300 prisoners will fly between the two cities on Friday. Later, detainees will also be released in Marib and Mokha, and in Riyadh and Abha in neighbouring Saudi Arabia.

The exchange is further evidence of a decrease in tensions after truce talks were held in Sanaa this week between the Houthi rebels and a delegation from Saudi Arabia, the government's main military ally.

The Iran-backed Houthis seized control of Sanaa in 2014, ousting the internationally recognised government and triggering a Saudi-led military intervention the following March.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed by direct and indirect causes in a war that has sparked one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, according to United Nations (UN) estimates.

Last month, Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed to re-establish official ties after a seven-year split, an announcement that has quickly redrawn the diplomatic map.

