Can China erode the dollar’s power in the Middle East?

Take the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which has gradually moved away from US dependency over the past decade and has empowered itself as a country that all global powers must work with. In March, it contributed to the biggest liquefied natural gas (LNG) deal in Chinese yuan between TotalEnergies and China National Offshore Oil Corporation. Not only is it significant that Total is a French and Western company, but also that Abu Dhabi helped drive the move, thus opening the door for the yuan to be used more.