The big debate

As with any caste-related issue in India, anti-caste movements in Canada also saw a huge pushback, and it came from Hindu organisations. The reasons for opposing these moves include the argument that casteist practices don’t exist in Canada; if any, they are minuscule. These moves can paint the South Asians and Caribbean people as bigots, and those who claim to be anti-caste are resorting to Hinduphobic measures, they say.

“We object to linking caste to Hindu dharma (religion). When Canada’s oppression of Indigenous people is condemned, they don’t condemn Christianity. Or when Sikh or Muslim extremists do terror attacks, we don’t point out to their religion. So here too, caste is a social issue, not a religious one. Attack on Hindu religion cannot be considered acceptable under Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms and Human Rights,” said Dr Ragini Sharma, president of the Canadian Organization for Hindu Heritage Education (COHHE), one of the Hindu groups that opposed the TDSB move.