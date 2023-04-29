As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues, a crisis within a crisis is unfolding in Ukraine: A long-smouldering conflict over two opposing sects of Christianity is wrangling for control.

The epicentre of the conflict is the Kiev Pechersk Monastery, which is one of the biggest monasteries of the Orthodox Christian world and used to be a pilgrim centre for Russian Orthodoxy.

The monastery has been administered by the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate. But the Ukrainian government in March cancelled the rental agreement of the monastery and asked the monks living there to leave the premises. The government plans to hand the monastery over to the Ukrainian branch of the Istanbul (Fener) Patriarchate.

The monks did not yield, though, and instead organised demonstrations along with their followers.

The controversy has many layers, from the one rooted in the Russia-Ukraine conflict to Ukraine's national identity.

Orthodoxy in Ukraine: A Great Split