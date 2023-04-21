Ailing elephant sparks debate about future of Pakistan's Karachi Zoo

Nestled between a cluster of high-rises and bustling markets in Pakistan's commercial capital, Karachi Zoo has long been a favourite destination for animal lovers and tourists.

Established in 1870 and officially named Karachi Zoological Gardens, the site is home to hundreds of wild animals, birds and reptiles that continue to attract a large number of visitors, particularly children, despite dwindling fascination due to years of neglect.

The 152-year-old site, for quite some time, has been in the headlines for being a "terrible place" for wild creatures, with many calling for shutting it down and moving the animals to sanctuaries.

The debate was sparked by the lingering misery of an ailing elephant that is currently being treated by foreign veterinarians for a variety of medical conditions that she reportedly developed due to months of inadequate care and treatment.

Named after Noor Jehan, the queen of the fourth 17th-century Baburid emperor of the subcontinent Jehangir, the 17-year-old mammal was operated on by foreign veterinarians last week but did not recover properly, with her condition worsening to an alarming extent.

She is one of the last four captive elephants in Pakistan, all of them in Karachi, including two at the zoo.

A video of Noor Jehan showing her limping and struggling to stand apparently due to weakness went viral on social and mainstream media last week, sparking a public outcry.

Supporters of the call to shut down the zoo include Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman and Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, a sister of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, whose party rules the southern Sindh province, of which Karachi is the capital, have urged the provincial government to shut down the zoo as it lacks the capacity to care for the wild animals.

"Karachi Zoo should be shut down because it is clearly beyond the capacity of KMC," Bakhtawar said in a tweet, referring to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, which runs the zoological garden.

A hashtag 'free animals and shut down Karachi zoo' remains a popular trend on Twitter, with many calling for the animals to be taken to sanctuaries to save their lives, as the zoo administration is seen as incapable of caring for them.

Others are calling for converting the zoo into a botanical garden, cautioning that a "land mafia" has long been eyeing the prime land to add more high-rises to an already growing concrete jungle in the metropolis.

Faiyaz Alam, a Karachi-based social activist who also served as a coordinator at Karachi Zoo from 2003 to 2004, said "greedy" land developers have long been eyeing the city’s prime land.

