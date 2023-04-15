Azerbaijan withdraws athletes from weightlifting event after flag burning

The Azerbaijani delegation has withdrawn from the European Weightlifting Championships at the Armenian capital after the country's flag was burned at the opening ceremony.

A statement from Azerbaijan's Ministry of Sports and the National Olympic Committee said on Saturday that the flag was demonstratively burned by an officially accredited person at the opening ceremony of the European Weightlifting Championship in the Armenian capital Yerevan on Friday.

It emphasised that the act contradicted the goals and principles of sports, which promote peace and mutual understanding among nations.

"The politicisation of sports is absolutely unacceptable," the statement said.

"During the opening ceremony of the 2023 European Weightlifting Championships in Yerevan, Armenia, the barbaric act took place, and the Azerbaijan flag was set on fire."

