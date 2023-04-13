'Crane committed no crime': Indian farmer seeks winged friend's freedom

Mohammad Arif, an Indian farmer whose extraordinary bond with a large bird made him a social media star has asked for his feathered friend to be set free after it was captured by wildlife authorities in northern Uttar Pradesh state.

Arif rescued the injured Sarus crane — a crimson-necked wetlands species that can grow up to six feet in height — and nursed it back to health.

He set it free six weeks later, but the crane remained near his home in the city of Amethi, trailing the farmer when he went for bike rides and eating out of his hands.

"The bird would stay with its family during the day and return in the evenings. Or in the afternoons when it was hungry it would come and wait at our door," Arif, 30, told the AFP news agency on Thursday.

Videos of the bird and his human guardian went viral on social media and Arif amassed nearly 300,000 Instagram followers by documenting their exploits.

Their remarkable friendship was rudely interrupted last month when authorities captured the crane and later brought it to a zoo in Kanpur, a city more than four hours' drive away.

The crane is currently in a small quarantine cage, but Arif has asked for the bird — which he refers to simply as "friend" — to be released.

Arif went to visit the crane on Tuesday and video of their emotional reunion was shared online, with footage showing the bird flapping its wings excitedly and jumping up and down.

"The moment I reached the zoo, it recognised my voice," said Arif. "It appeared quite distressed. Maybe it thought I will get him released from the prison."