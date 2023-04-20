Exploring Starship: SpaceX’s unique spacecraft

What is its purpose?

There are several versions of the Starship, each designed for different purposes.

Starship spacecraft is seen to play an important role in NASA’s Artemis 3 program that aims to reestablish a human presence on the Moon. The last human landing on the rock body was in 1972.

Now pursuing a similar end, NASA awarded SpaceX with a $2.89bn contract to develop Starship into a lander, which will transport astronauts to the Moon.

Elon Musk believes humankind will face extinction if it stays forever on Earth. The SpaceX founder’s aim is to help facilitate human migration from Earth to other planets.

“The alternative is to become a spacefaring civilization and a multi-planet species, which I hope you would agree is the right way to go,” Musk said in a 2016 speech.

He also believes in building cities on Mars and that more people should migrate to the distant plant, where they would be self-sustaining.