Harry Belafonte, singer, actor, racial equality activist, dies at 96

Harry Belafonte, the superstar entertainer who introduced a Caribbean flair to mainstream US music and became well known for his deep personal investment in civil rights, has died in Manhattan, his publicist said. He was 96.

The barrier-breaking artist-activist died of congestive heart failure at his New York home, according to the publicist's statement on Tuesday.

Born in Harlem to a Jamaican mother and a father from the French territory of Martinique, the calypso singer and actor spent part of his childhood in Jamaica before returning to New York — a binational upbringing that shaped his musical and political outlooks, and saw him campaign tirelessly for racial equality.

Belafonte's calypso, the genre of Caribbean music that drew from West African and French influences, saw him skyrocket to fame in the midst of post-World War II prosperity and suburbanisation.

His third album, entitled simply "Calypso" and released in 1956, became the first LP to sell more than one million copies in the United States.

The album featured what became Belafonte's signature song, "Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)."

Based on a Jamaican folk tune, Belafonte sings with a Caribbean accent, "Stack banana 'til de morning come / Daylight come and we wan go home."

Belafonte scoffed at suggestions that the song was simply feel-good dance music, calling the track a rebellious take on workers who were demanding fair wages.

Even in his early career, Belafonte did not shy away from controversy.

He starred in the 1957 film "Island in the Sun" as an upwardly mobile Black politician on a fictional island who becomes involved with a woman from the white elite, in one of Hollywood's earliest depictions of interracial romance.

In 1954, he became the first African American man to win a Tony Award, for his role in the Broadway musical "John Murray Anderson's Almanac."

Six years later, he became the first African American to win an Emmy Award for "Tonight with Belafonte," his musical television program. He also won three Grammys.