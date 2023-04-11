I hope to play with Lionel Messi next season at Barcelona: Lewandowski

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has said he would love Lionel Messi to return to the Catalan club from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

"Messi belongs to Barca and if he returns it would be something incredible," said Lewandowski on Tuesday.

"We know that his place is here, in Barcelona. I don't know what will happen, but I hope that next season we can play together."

Lewandowski, top scorer in Spain, could not find the net for the league leaders against Girona and, speaking at a charity event, said he had been carrying an injury.

"I took a blow from (Real Madrid defender Eder) Militao in the game against Madrid and I could not walk," added Lewandowski, referring to Barcelona's 4-0 thrashing by Los Blancos in the Copa del Rey last week.

"On the pitch I have to play better but that knock from Militao left my body in a bad way."

