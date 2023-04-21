Muslims bid farewell to Ramadan, begin Eid al Fitr holidays

Large parts of the Muslim world have marked the end of the fasting month of Ramadan at sundown and ushered in the holiday of Eid al Fitr.

The festivities were overshadowed by raging battles for control of Sudan and a deadly stampede in Yemen in which more than 80 people trying to collect aid were killed.

In other parts of the region, the holiday came against the backdrop of reconciliation and rapprochement between former rivals.

Saudi Arabia, home to Islam's holiest shrines, and other Muslim countries have announced the holiday of Eid al Fitr marking the end of the Ramadan fast will begin on Friday.

In some other countries, authorities have said the holiday will start on Saturday.

"Tomorrow, Friday, is the first day of Eid al Fitr for this year," with Thursday the last day of the holy month of Ramadan, the official Saudi Press Agency said on its Twitter account, citing a royal court statement.

