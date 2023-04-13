New York appoints 'rat czar' for 'wholesale slaughter' of rodents

New York has appointed its first "rat czar", tasked with cracking down on one of the more unappealing aspects of life in the Big Apple.

Mayor Eric Adams introduced Kathleen Corradi, a former elementary school teacher and anti-rat activist, as his new "rat czar" on Wednesday.

Corradi is tasked with battling the potentially millions of rats lurking in myriad urban nooks and crannies, subway tunnels and empty lots.

Hers is a new job, which the city advertised with a help-wanted ad seeking applicants who are "bloodthirsty," possess "killer instincts" and could commit to the "wholesale slaughter" of rats.

"You’ll be seeing a lot of me and a lot less rats," Corradi vowed.

Rats have long bedeviled the city, a top public concern along with crime, homelessness and exorbitant rents.

Neither traps nor poisonous bait have fully succeeded in reducing their numbers.

"Rats are smart, they are resilient," said Adams, a Democrat. "Many of us live in communities where rats think they run the city."

Over the past year, residents have called in almost 3.2 million rat sightings to the city's 311 service request line, just shy of the record number of complaints in 2021.

"Rats have proven to be one of the most formidable opponents that humans have faced. Here in New York City, we're locked in a constant battle," said Council member Erik Bottcher, whose district includes Times Square.

