Much like many other traditions, the tarawih took on a new form within the Ottoman experience, marrying a diverse range of Ottoman tunes with the formal structure of the religious practice. A thoroughly melodious experience, the Enderun Tarawih is unique because each of the four rakats of prayer, composing the twenty rakats of tarawih in total, are performed in a different “maqam” (a traditional set of pitches and thematic patterns) as religious hymns adorn the transitory time in between each.

From its origins in the Ottoman palaces, it would then move on beyond the palace walls and come to be performed in the larger “salatin” mosques, mosques built by the sultans themselves. Even during these early times, however, the Eyup Sultan Mosque was known for hosting some of the most talented composers and Quranic reciters of the time, the quality of the tarawih being determined by the melodic harmony achieved by the muezzins chanting the hymns and the imam reciting the verses during the prayer. In fact, it was for this very reason that the gifted composers of the palace came to be referred to by the nickname “Eyyubi,” derived from “Eyup.”

Although the period following the foundation of the Turkish republic led the Enderun Tarawih to fall out of practice as it became discontinued in many mosques, the Eyup Sultan Mosque would remain among a handful of mosques across Türkiye to have kept this tradition alive.

"While there may be slight variations between different mosques, the order and stylistic preferences employed at Eyup Sultan have been the same since the very beginning, nearly two centuries ago,” says the Imam of Eyup Sultan Mosque, Erhan Mete — a soft-spoken, humble man, renowned for the beauty of his Quranic recitation, who has been serving this role for the past 15 years.

Earlier that day, I had realised I was merely one of the many thousands visiting this centuries-old sanctuary. Amidst the ongoing flow of visitors, however, there was one person who stood out from the crowd: an older, slightly hunched man, calmly and continuously sweeping the marble floors of the inner courtyard, right before the tomb of Abu Ayyub al Ansari. And while the floors looked anything but unclean, an odd leaf or a fallen twig were enough for him to pace over to the other end of the courtyard to remove it.

I approached him and asked him, “Amca (uncle), how long have you been here?” His response was as much a confirmation of my assumptions about his long-standing presence at the site as it was shocking: “Ever since I can remember — since 1967, when I was a little boy!” he exclaimed. “Really?!” I asked, unable to conceal my surprise, to which he responded, “Every now and then, even when I go to my village, as soon as I am away for longer than two days, something calls me back and I know I must return. It seems my heart is bound here.”

In fact, his devotion to the mosque should come as no surprise as many others all over Türkiye share the very same love and devotion for the mosque, despite coming from different backgrounds and segments of society.

As Imam Mete reflects, “People here are brought together in their love and longing for the Prophet. People from all over Türkiye, and also from around the world, come to visit this site because they want to be in proximity to someone who was in proximity to the beloved Prophet. They want to be buried here for the same reasons.”

After all, Abu Ayyub al Ansari was the very companion of Prophet Muhammad who had the unique blessing of hosting him in his home in Medina for nearly eight months. He was not only the Prophet's standard-bearer in battles, but was also among the early transcribers of the Quran when the verses were revealed to the Prophet by the Archangel Gabriel.

Reflecting upon the appeal of the site, alluding to the Quranic verse, “And say not of those who are slain in God's cause, ‘They are dead’; nay, they are alive, but you perceive it not.” (Baqara, 2: 154) Mete continued: “We believe that Abu Ayyub al Ansari and the other companions [of the Prophet] buried here, in being martyrs, are still ‘living’ and, therefore, are hearing of our speech.”

And so, before the tomb of Abu Ayyub al Ansari as well as within the mosque, one witnesses people from all walks of life and differing backgrounds praying, in hopes that this visit to someone near and dear to the beloved Prophet, may aid in their prayers being granted by God.

In fact, for Basri Bektas, mufti of the Eyup district, this notion of one’s prayers being accepted rings true in a deeply personal way. A decade ago, he had come to visit the site himself and, opening his palms, had prayed, “Oh Lord, make use of me somehow in this place, whatever the position may be.” Little did he know, his prayer wouldn’t just come true, but it would come true beyond his wildest expectations, delivering him to the peak of his career.

A well-spoken, communicative person who has spent years engaging with people regarding some of their most vulnerable matters, those relating to their rights and obligations in their worldly dealings before God, Bektas’s tone is marked by a sense of repose. Reflecting on the unifying ambiance within the space that is unlike any other, he recounts to me how, on one occasion, someone in the courtyard came to him in tears, sharing that of all places in Istanbul, the Eyup Sultan Mosque was the only place that brought her peace of mind and heart — though, given that her appearance didn’t offer any tangible sign of religiosity, one would never anticipate her having such a deep affinity and appreciation for this holy sanctuary.

Given the modest proportions of the mosque and despite the generous space allocated to women, to avoid having to pray on the thin mats laid outside, I swiftly made my way inside after finishing my meal as the beginning of the Enderun Tarawih prayer approached. There would be hundreds, however, willing to bear through the cold outside just to participate in this special ritual.

Inside the mosque, as the muezzins’ chants echoed around its columns and dim light emanating from the lanterns hanging from the domed ceiling formed a halo above those in deep prayer, it was almost as though one was transported to another era.